ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.09

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $1.02. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 29,258 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 471.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.15%. As a group, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

