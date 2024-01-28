Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Update

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ COCP opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. Cocrystal Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cocrystal Pharma from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cocrystal Pharma

Institutional Trading of Cocrystal Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.22% of Cocrystal Pharma worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cocrystal Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.