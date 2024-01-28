Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $121.01

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $121.01, but opened at $127.52. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $122.83, with a volume of 5,489,432 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.68.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.93.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $1,783,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $1,783,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,146,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,036,306 shares of company stock valued at $147,523,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

