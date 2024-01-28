Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Update

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CIGI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.56.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $119.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.93. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $131.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.48). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 127.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

Featured Articles

