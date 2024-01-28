Colliers Securities Begins Coverage on Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW)

Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN STRW opened at $7.95 on Friday. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Strawberry Fields REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. This is a positive change from Strawberry Fields REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 79 healthcare properties, of which 78 are owned, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

