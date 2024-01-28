Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

COLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 12.71%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

