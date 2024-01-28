Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COLB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

