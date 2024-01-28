Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.13.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $20.41 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

