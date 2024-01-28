Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 12.71%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after buying an additional 7,880,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 65.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,508,000 after buying an additional 7,465,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,755 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,775,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

