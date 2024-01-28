Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Update

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,300 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 369,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Comba Telecom Systems Price Performance

COBJF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. Comba Telecom Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

Get Comba Telecom Systems alerts:

About Comba Telecom Systems

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Comba Telecom Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comba Telecom Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.