Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Update

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,300 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 369,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Comba Telecom Systems Price Performance
COBJF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. Comba Telecom Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.
About Comba Telecom Systems
