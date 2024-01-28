Comparing Cango (NYSE:CANG) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cango and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango -24.48% -12.31% -8.24% Tenable -10.15% -19.44% -4.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cango and Tenable, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenable 0 1 12 0 2.92

Earnings and Valuation

Tenable has a consensus price target of $54.20, indicating a potential upside of 15.17%. Given Tenable’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenable is more favorable than Cango.

This table compares Cango and Tenable’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $287.14 million 0.53 -$161.11 million ($0.54) -2.08 Tenable $683.19 million 8.05 -$92.22 million ($0.68) -69.21

Tenable has higher revenue and earnings than Cango. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cango, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Cango shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Cango shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Tenable shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cango has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenable has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tenable beats Cango on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cango

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new-car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers. It also provides automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers, which includes facilitating the sale of insurance policies from insurance brokers or companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution. The company also offers Tenable.ad, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable.ot, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities; Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture. In addition, it provides Nessus, a vulnerability assessment solution for cybersecurity industry and enterprise platform; and Nessus Expert, that enables users to programmatically detect cloud infrastructure misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in the design and build phase. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

