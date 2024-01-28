Comparing Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) & Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Republic Bancorp and Fifth Third Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Fifth Third Bancorp 0 5 8 0 2.62

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus target price of $34.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.99%. Given Fifth Third Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fifth Third Bancorp is more favorable than Republic Bancorp.

23.7% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Bancorp and Fifth Third Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Bancorp 22.23% 10.42% 1.49% Fifth Third Bancorp 18.58% 16.25% 1.22%

Dividends

Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Republic Bancorp pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years and Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Republic Bancorp and Fifth Third Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Bancorp $333.99 million 3.14 $91.11 million $4.53 11.94 Fifth Third Bancorp $12.64 billion 1.88 $2.35 billion $3.23 10.79

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Republic Bancorp. Fifth Third Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, home equity, secured and unsecured personal, and aircraft loans. The company also offers credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it provides short-term and revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers; warehouse lending; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; and general purpose reloadable prepaid cards, payroll debit cards, and limited-purpose demand deposit accounts through third party service providers. Further, the company offers consumer credit products; and property and casualty insurance products, as well as checking and saving accounts, commercial accounts, marine lending, equipment leasing, employee services, and merchant solutions. Republic Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. The company's Consumer and Small Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses; home equity loans and lines of credit; credit cards; and cash management services. This segment also engages in the residential mortgage that include origination, retention and servicing of residential mortgage loans, sales and securitizations of loans, and hedging activities; indirect lending, including extending loans to consumers through automobile dealers, motorcycle dealers, powersport dealers, recreational vehicle dealers, and marine dealers; and home improvement and solar energy installation loans through contractors and installers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various wealth management services for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides wealth planning, investment management, banking, insurance, and trust and estate services; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising middle market businesses, non-profits, states, and municipalities. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

