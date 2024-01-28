Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Given a C$12.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price target on Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMG. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.14.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$10.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. The company has a market cap of C$831.15 million, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.03. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$5.96 and a 52 week high of C$10.76.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The company had revenue of C$22.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Modelling Group

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$102,000.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$102,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total transaction of C$332,623.71. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $798,596. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

