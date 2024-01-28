Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) PT Set at C$12.50 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price target on Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.14.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at C$10.27 on Thursday. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$5.96 and a 52-week high of C$10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. The stock has a market cap of C$831.15 million, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.03.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of C$22.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$102,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$332,623.71. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$102,000.00. Insiders sold 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $798,596 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Further Reading

