Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRK has been the subject of several other reports. Johnson Rice cut Comstock Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.71.

Shares of CRK opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

