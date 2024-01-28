Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,892 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,038,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,975,000 after purchasing an additional 931,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,075,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,855,000 after purchasing an additional 225,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,803,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,863,000 after purchasing an additional 480,432 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.
Conagra Brands Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
