ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Cut to $133.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Susquehanna from $152.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.68.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

