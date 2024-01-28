Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,902 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.65% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI opened at $20.47 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $392.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

