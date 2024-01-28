Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CCSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

CCSI stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.16. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.74 million. Research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming raised its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

