Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $88.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $90.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.29. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $51,134,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,934,000 after buying an additional 596,347 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.