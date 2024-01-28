Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $90.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

