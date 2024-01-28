Contrasting Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) & Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) and Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Accolade and Getty Images, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 5 11 0 2.69 Getty Images 0 4 4 0 2.50

Accolade currently has a consensus target price of $15.53, suggesting a potential upside of 27.85%. Getty Images has a consensus target price of $6.18, suggesting a potential upside of 33.50%. Given Getty Images’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Getty Images is more favorable than Accolade.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

73.9% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Getty Images shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Accolade shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Getty Images shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Accolade and Getty Images’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -31.59% -27.27% -14.36% Getty Images -4.63% -0.54% -0.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accolade and Getty Images’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $363.14 million 2.59 -$459.65 million ($1.65) -7.36 Getty Images $926.24 million 2.01 -$77.55 million ($0.11) -42.09

Getty Images has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade. Getty Images is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accolade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Accolade has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Images has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Getty Images beats Accolade on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians. It also provides medical opinion and decision support services; and technology and administrative services to the medical practice PCs providing virtual primary care services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books. The company was formerly known as Getty Images, Inc. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

