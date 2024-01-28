Contrasting Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) & Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL)

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) and Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Prenetics Global and Metals Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Metals Acquisition 0 0 4 0 3.00

Prenetics Global presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,195.90%. Metals Acquisition has a consensus target price of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 10.75%. Given Prenetics Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Metals Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $275.76 million 0.15 -$190.45 million ($3.08) -1.50 Metals Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.74 million N/A N/A

This table compares Prenetics Global and Metals Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Metals Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prenetics Global.

Risk and Volatility

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metals Acquisition has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.1% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prenetics Global and Metals Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -55.31% -3.89% -3.10% Metals Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Metals Acquisition beats Prenetics Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use. The company's products also comprise ColoClear, a non-invasive FIT-DNA colorectal cancer screening test; Circle SnapShot, an off-the-shelf at-home blood test; ACTOnco, a comprehensive test that helps clinicians choose the optimal treatment for all major solid tumors; ACTDrug+, a screening test that checks for 40 cancer genes to map drug options and provide treatment strategy options; ACTLung, a test focused on biomarkers associated with lung cancer for targeted therapy; ACTFusion, a test that decodes 13 fusion genes and more than 350 transcripts to map drug options; and ACTCerebra, a genomic profiling service for solid tumors. It also offers ACTMonitor, a test that analyzes 50 forms of circulating tumor DNA in the bloodstream; and ACT Risk, a screening of 67 cancer genes associated with 9 common hereditary cancers and 11 cancer syndromes. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

