Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Lowered to $11.10 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.40 to $11.10 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VLRS. Barclays cut their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VLRS

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $8.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $708.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 25,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 16.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.