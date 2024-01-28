Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 249.4 %

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $130.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.38.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 448,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 469,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

Further Reading

