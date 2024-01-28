Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 249.4 %
Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $130.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.38.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.
