Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Up 31.1% in January

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 156,200 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after buying an additional 40,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 669.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 364,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29,317 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 200,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,157,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CMT stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.69. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.73 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Molding Technologies will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

