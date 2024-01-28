Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 205.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,275,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Core Scientific by 445.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $26,186,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Core Scientific by 1,709.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,086,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Core Scientific by 421.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,452 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

