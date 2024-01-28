Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,455 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $12,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 44.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $301.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.21. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.31.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

