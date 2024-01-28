Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Humana by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Humana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Humana by 10.6% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,710,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $361.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $461.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.25.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

