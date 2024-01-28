Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 9,945 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,006 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 9,945 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 272.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

