Corning (GLW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. Corning has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

