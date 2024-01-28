Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.11.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 232.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Corning has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

