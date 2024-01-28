Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $65.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.