Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,345 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simmons Bank grew its position in Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth about $4,204,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 216.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 25.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CTRA. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

