CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,774.50

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,774.50 ($60.67) and traded as high as GBX 5,576 ($70.85). CRH shares last traded at GBX 5,506 ($69.96), with a volume of 1,019,510 shares trading hands.

CRH Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,237.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,783.56. The company has a market cap of £38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,817.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 3,465.35%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.