CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CRH by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

CRH Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CRH opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.22. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $45.79 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.