Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a market cap of $769.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $31.82.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $442.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $320,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $117,362.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,335.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $320,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,811 shares of company stock worth $688,894. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.