CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,114,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,327 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CSX worth $65,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 1.1 %

CSX stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.