CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $45.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th.

NYSE CUBE opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 461.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 208,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

