Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $118.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $107.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day moving average of $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

