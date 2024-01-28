Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Up 5%

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.63. 129,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 823,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CTKB. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTKB

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.09 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytek Biosciences

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,762,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,805,481.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cytek Biosciences news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,762,103 shares in the company, valued at $46,805,481.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $445,320. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,079,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after buying an additional 461,142 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 100,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,445,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 99,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 15,811 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.