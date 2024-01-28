D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in January

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
D2L Stock Performance
DTLIF opened at C$7.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.32. D2L has a 52 week low of C$4.86 and a 52 week high of C$7.96.
About D2L
