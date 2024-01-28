D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in January

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

D2L Stock Performance

DTLIF opened at C$7.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.32. D2L has a 52 week low of C$4.86 and a 52 week high of C$7.96.

About D2L

D2L Inc cloud-based learning software for higher education institutions, kindergarten to grade 12 schools and districts, and private sector enterprises in Canada, the United States, and rest of world. The company offers Brightspace, a cloud-based learning platform that designs as the doorway to an all-in-one learning ecosystem; Performance+, an advanced predictive analytics package that comprising advanced analytics dashboards, insights report builder, the student success system, and D2L Brightspace LeaP; Creator+, an authoring system helping educators with authoring tools, game-based learning, awards leaderboard, Brightspace capture, and course catalogue; and D2L Wave, a free-to-use workforce education marketplace that simplifies the search for skill-aligned courses and programs for employees, and streamlines the approval, registration, and payment administration workflows for employers.

