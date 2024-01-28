DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

eXp World Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67. eXp World has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.14 and a beta of 2.47.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). eXp World had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $995,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,237,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,126,064.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 124.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,424,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in eXp World by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,568,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,767 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 881,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after purchasing an additional 769,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in eXp World by 111.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,329,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after buying an additional 700,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

