DA Davidson Trims TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Target Price to $45.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $49.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TCBK

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.26. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,334,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,834,000 after purchasing an additional 122,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,301,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 942,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.