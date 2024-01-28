Danaher (DHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Danaher Price Performance
Shares of DHR opened at $233.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $242.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.43 and its 200-day moving average is $231.90.
Danaher Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Danaher
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.