Danaher (DHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $233.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $242.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.43 and its 200-day moving average is $231.90.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Danaher by 9,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

