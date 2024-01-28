Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Raymond James

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLAY. StockNews.com started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $55.98.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,780 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,510,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after acquiring an additional 857,208 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $26,536,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,207,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,146,000 after acquiring an additional 484,439 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

