Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Boosted by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $393.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.90 and a 200-day moving average of $393.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

