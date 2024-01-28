Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $250.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $183.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.64. Tesla has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

