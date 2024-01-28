Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Shares Gap Up to $140.91

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $140.91, but opened at $145.72. Diageo shares last traded at $145.14, with a volume of 321,381 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Diageo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

