Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $162.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.23. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12-month low of $145.86 and a 12-month high of $193.20. The company has a market cap of $469.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 31.55%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.35%.

In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $255,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $255,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

